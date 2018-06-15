Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Share Price

News headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.507267161363 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Vetr raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.09 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Shares of Alibaba Group traded down $2.86, reaching $208.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 28,660,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,278,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.54. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

