Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $204.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,331,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,320,121,000 after acquiring an additional 615,024 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 35,597,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,533,655,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,055,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,234 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $198.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $121.95 and a 12-month high of $206.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

