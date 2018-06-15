Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 158,951 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158,951 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 5.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $291,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $228.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.09 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

BABA stock opened at $210.86 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $133.10 and a one year high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.