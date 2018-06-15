Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk Purchases 3,202 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk bought 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,997.62 ($11,979.26).

BPM opened at GBX 281 ($3.74) on Friday. B.P. Marsh & Partners plc has a 12-month low of GBX 186 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.73).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be issued a GBX 4.76 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $3.76.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

