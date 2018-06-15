Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Alleghany worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,337,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1,232.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $666.50.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.61, for a total value of $170,118.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:Y traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $584.72. The stock had a trading volume of 133,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,348. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $521.07 and a one year high of $639.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 286.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.37 by $2.87. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

