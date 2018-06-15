Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 344 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Alleghany worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $868,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alleghany by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 790,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 661,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,507,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 302,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,246,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.61, for a total value of $170,118.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alleghany has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $666.50.

Shares of Alleghany traded up $3.11, hitting $584.72, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 133,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,348. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $521.07 and a fifty-two week high of $639.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.37 by $2.87. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 36.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.