SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 19,684.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Allegheny Technologies opened at $28.17 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $27,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Sims sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $820,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.61 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

