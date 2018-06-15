Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Holdings Raised by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 191.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $7,173,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,450 shares in the company, valued at $53,165,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $419,884.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,975,067.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,174 shares of company stock worth $38,388,761 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks traded down $2.48, hitting $213.08, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,382. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.61 and a beta of 0.99. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $217.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.79 million. analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.