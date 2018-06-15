Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,170 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Allergan by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Allergan news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $245.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Allergan in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.15.

Shares of Allergan traded down $0.77, hitting $173.18, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $256.80.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

