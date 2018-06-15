Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Share Price

Press coverage about Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alliance Resource Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.3002405279347 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners opened at $20.00 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.60. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

