Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) Insider Purchases £241.28 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Karl Sternberg purchased 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 754 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £241.28 ($321.24).

ATST opened at GBX 759 ($10.11) on Friday. Alliance Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 665 ($8.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 774 ($10.30).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.39 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

