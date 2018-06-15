Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,884 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.90% of Boingo Wireless worth $19,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,523,000 after purchasing an additional 395,200 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,028,000 after purchasing an additional 258,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 555,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 63,371 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless opened at $24.21 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.60 million, a PE ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WIFI shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boingo Wireless from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boingo Wireless to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other news, CEO David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,496,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,224,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawn Callahan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,484. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

