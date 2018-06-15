Allstate Corp (ALL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Allstate traded up $0.69, hitting $93.49, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 128,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Allstate has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. research analysts expect that Allstate will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 195.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

