Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.5731532652704 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals opened at $107.06 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $70.76 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.06. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 565.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $234,034.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $985,955.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,955.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

