Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $13.26 Million Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,422 shares during the period. DowDuPont comprises about 1.7% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. HSBC raised shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $8,884,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $1,357,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont traded down $0.63, hitting $67.75, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 17,290,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,939,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

