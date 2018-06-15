Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Vetr upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,197.56 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class C currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,128.30.

Alphabet Inc Class C traded up $0.14, reaching $1,152.26, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,120,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,526. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $894.79 and a 1 year high of $1,186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $788.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $31.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,092.73, for a total value of $4,370,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $686,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total transaction of $39,900.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,091 shares of company stock worth $64,068,776 over the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

