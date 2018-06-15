Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Position Trimmed by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $25,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 20.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the third quarter worth about $487,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.44.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,160.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Alphabet Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $915.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.21 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

