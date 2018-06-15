Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Share Price

Headlines about Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alphabet Inc Class A earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 46.8686939817608 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A traded down $0.84, hitting $1,159.27, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,607. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $915.31 and a 52 week high of $1,198.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $795.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.21 by $0.72. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $24.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,355.00 price objective (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

