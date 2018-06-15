Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110,306 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A comprises about 1.6% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $164,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Vetr cut Alphabet Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,241.78 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,355.00 price objective (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,157.01. The stock had a trading volume of 685,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,062. The company has a market cap of $795.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $915.31 and a 1 year high of $1,198.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.21 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $24.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.