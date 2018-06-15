Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. WealthShield LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,152.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.87. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52-week low of $894.79 and a 52-week high of $1,186.89. The firm has a market cap of $788.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $31.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.73 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,172.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, April 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,128.30.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $993.80, for a total value of $3,975,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total value of $197,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,091 shares of company stock worth $64,068,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class C Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

