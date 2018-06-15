Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $25,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.7% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 8.2% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 87.3% during the third quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. now owns 828,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $794,748,000 after acquiring an additional 386,289 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter worth $1,900,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,152.12 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $785.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52-week low of $894.79 and a 52-week high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $0.65. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. Alphabet Inc Class C’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $38,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,092.73, for a total transaction of $4,370,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,234.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,091 shares of company stock valued at $64,068,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Vetr downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,177.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,128.30.

Alphabet Inc Class C Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.