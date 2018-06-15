Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $596,000 Position in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C accounts for 1.6% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 21,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 134,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co. now owns 253,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,322,000 after acquiring an additional 38,834 shares in the last quarter. Waldron LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron LP now owns 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 26,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,152.12 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class C has a twelve month low of $894.79 and a twelve month high of $1,186.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $31.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,131.91 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,128.30.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.05, for a total value of $6,464,124.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,340,891.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total transaction of $197,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,091 shares of company stock worth $64,068,776. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

