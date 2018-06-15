Alphacat Market Capitalization Achieves $15.40 Million (CRYPTO:ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Alphacat has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, HitBTC and Hotbit. Alphacat has a total market cap of $15.40 million and $625,932.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003654 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015275 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00599048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00236000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00093489 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

