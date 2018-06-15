Alphatec (ATEC) versus ABIOMED (ABMD) Financial Review

Alphatec (NASDAQ: ATEC) and ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of ABIOMED shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of ABIOMED shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABIOMED has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and ABIOMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec 1.37% N/A -1.86% ABIOMED 18.89% 17.58% 15.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and ABIOMED’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $101.74 million 0.89 -$2.29 million ($0.36) -9.86 ABIOMED $593.75 million 33.01 $112.17 million $2.45 179.86

ABIOMED has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABIOMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alphatec and ABIOMED, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 2 0 3.00 ABIOMED 0 2 6 0 2.75

Alphatec currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.93%. ABIOMED has a consensus target price of $346.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.48%. Given Alphatec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than ABIOMED.

Summary

ABIOMED beats Alphatec on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

