Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €48.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €34.10 ($39.65) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.24 ($45.63).

Shares of Alstom traded down €0.06 ($0.07), reaching €34.65 ($40.29), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,100,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

About Alstom

Alstom SA, through with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets various rail transport products and systems in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. It offers trains, such as metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, including rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

