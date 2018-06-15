alstria office REIT (AOX) Given a €14.60 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($16.98) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AOX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Warburg Research set a €13.80 ($16.05) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. HSBC set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.90 ($16.16).

AOX traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €13.03 ($15.15). 462,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a fifty-two week high of €13.49 ($15.69).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

