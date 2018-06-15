Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 28,566 Shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,566 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Altaba worth $34,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AABA. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altaba during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,066,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Altaba by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 7,167,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Altaba by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,439,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,283 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Altaba during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,391,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altaba by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

AABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Altaba to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altaba from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Altaba in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altaba to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Altaba from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altaba currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

AABA stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,167,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,571. Altaba Inc has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.32 and a beta of 1.97.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

