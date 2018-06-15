Altair Engineering (ALTR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 600,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $20,058,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 75,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $2,507,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,106,420 shares of company stock valued at $70,417,621 in the last 90 days. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $894,000. Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $4,464,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $4,784,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $2,631,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $13,099,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

