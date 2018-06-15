Altria (NYSE:MO) Holdings Raised by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altria (NYSE:MO) by 284.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Altria makes up approximately 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Altria were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Altria by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Altria by 4.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Monroe Bank & Trust MI increased its stake in Altria by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Altria by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Altria by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. 11,511,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,399,334. Altria has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Altria (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Altria had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Altria will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Altria’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered Altria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altria from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Altria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Altria in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

In related news, Director Mark Newman acquired 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.19 per share, with a total value of $300,335.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at $338,376.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

