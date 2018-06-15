Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst W. Tanner expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.10). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAG. BidaskClub cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.65 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. 4,943,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.