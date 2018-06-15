Amazon.com (AMZN) Stake Lowered by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total value of $1,945,995.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,821,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,576.15, for a total value of $2,592,766.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,761,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,993 shares of company stock worth $17,357,939. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Loop Capital set a $1,700.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Vetr upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,590.29 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,715.55.

Amazon.com opened at $1,723.86 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $931.75 and a 12 month high of $1,724.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.24 billion, a PE ratio of 378.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

