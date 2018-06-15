Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Share Price

Media stories about Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amedisys earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the health services provider an impact score of 47.3134173267498 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Amedisys from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amedisys from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Amedisys from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.55.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $84.06.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 4,096 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $329,482.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,246,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 11,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $786,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467,803 shares of company stock worth $182,590,696. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

