Jeffrey A. Rideout Sells 1,528 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $120,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,004.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amedisys traded down $0.24, reaching $83.75, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 302,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,059. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $68.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 33,163 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

