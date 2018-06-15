Centenus Global Management LP Has $18.97 Million Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Centenus Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 148.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Ameren comprises 3.1% of Centenus Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Centenus Global Management LP owned 0.14% of Ameren worth $18,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 155,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Ameren by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Ameren by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 9,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $322,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren traded down $0.26, reaching $56.11, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 9,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

