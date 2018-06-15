Ameren (AEE) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameren from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Ameren opened at $56.37 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Ameren has a 1 year low of $51.89 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $322,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $169,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $812,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 53,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 41.0% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 33.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,163,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,517,000 after buying an additional 97,091 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

