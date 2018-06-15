American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACC. Bank of America raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,268,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 650,450 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities traded up $0.34, hitting $43.10, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,473. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.22.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

