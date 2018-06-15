American Century Companies Inc. Sells 11,766 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of ITT worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ITT traded down $0.49, reaching $54.42, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 577,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $57.62.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In related news, insider Victoria L. Creamer sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $421,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven C. Giuliano sold 11,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $632,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,875 shares of company stock worth $6,607,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

