American Century Companies Inc. Invests $6.11 Million in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Stock

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 297,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.33% of Meritor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,470,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,495,000 after purchasing an additional 187,583 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,853 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of Meritor traded down $0.13, reaching $21.23, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 562,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.50. Meritor Inc has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $29.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.09 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 115.74% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Meritor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.41.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.