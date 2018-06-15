American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,790 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 13,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $579,460.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $172,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion opened at $44.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $240.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.