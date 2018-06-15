American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, May 21st, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters traded up $0.04, reaching $23.84, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,519. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at $199,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 22,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $433,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,797,675 shares of company stock worth $66,182,457 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

