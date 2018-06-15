American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25.

American Eagle Outfitters opened at $23.80 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.46 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.41%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.56.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Rempell sold 137,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,363,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,797,675 shares of company stock valued at $66,182,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.