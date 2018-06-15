Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 51,331 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,331 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 264,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 92,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $249,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $182,730.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Leonardi acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

American International Group opened at $54.80 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $67.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price target on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Buckingham Research raised American International Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

