American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,645 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 1.42. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $875.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.83 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

