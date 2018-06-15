American International Group Inc. Sells 6,031 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $270,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $53,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies opened at $74.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $827.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

