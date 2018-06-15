American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Cable One Inc (CABO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Cable One worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 95,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cable One by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $11,310,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cable One by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $6.37 on Friday, reaching $702.23. 67,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,233. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $597.40 and a 1-year high of $788.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.47 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 30.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

In related news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.03, for a total transaction of $215,829.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,240.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.60, for a total transaction of $2,859,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,210. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp began coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.75.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

