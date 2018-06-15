Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Neenah worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Neenah by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Neenah by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Neenah by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $64,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean T. Erwin sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $109,235.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,144.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of NP opened at $83.65 on Friday. Neenah Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. Neenah had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. research analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

