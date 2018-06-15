American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report $72.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. American Public Education reported sales of $72.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $302.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.47 million to $303.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $311.62 million per share, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $313.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APEI. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

American Public Education stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.45. 1,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,362. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $172,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,840,015.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,150 shares of company stock worth $717,753. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 25,225 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in American Public Education by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in American Public Education by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

