American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America set a $84.00 price target on American Water Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Water Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.63 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 76,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,447. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.15. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $233,761.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in American Water Works by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Water Works by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.