America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart opened at $63.60 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $443.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.91.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.22 million. research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,410.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,155.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,150. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 58.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States.

