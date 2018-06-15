Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ameris Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.4882621076248 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Ameris Bancorp traded down $0.15, hitting $56.35, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,723. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.49 million. equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABCB. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $384,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

